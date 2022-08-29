2018 BMW X5

$43,982 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 2 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9206428

9206428 Stock #: F4T2FA

F4T2FA VIN: 5UXKS4C52J0Y18234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic

Interior Colour MOCHA

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,252 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass Navigation System Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ashtray Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type On-Board Navigation 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Stainless Steel Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 220 Amp Alternator Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery 3.154 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,903 kgs (6,400 lbs) Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher 85 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology and high precision direct injection Full-Time All-Wheel 503.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna HiFi Sound System 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Additional Features Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable

