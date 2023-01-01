Menu
2018 BMW X5

64,543 KM

Details Description Features

$44,982

+ tax & licensing
$44,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i Enhanced | M Sport

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i Enhanced | M Sport

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$44,982

+ taxes & licensing

64,543KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9840887
  • Stock #: F51W4T
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C53J0Y01009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,543 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, One Owner, Local Lease Return!
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Heads Up Display
- Navigation
- Wireless Charging
- Comfort Access
- Soft Close Doors
- 4 Zone Automatic Climate Controls
- Side Sunshades
- Storage Compartment Package
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Surround View Camera
- Park Assistant
- Speed Limit Information
- M Sport Package
- Comfort Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Harman/Kardon Sound
- Ceramic Controls
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Driving Assistant
- Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
On-Board Navigation
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
210 Amp Alternator
3.154 Axle Ratio
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
85 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,835 kgs (6,250 lbs)
Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology and high precision direct injection
Full-Time All-Wheel
503.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

