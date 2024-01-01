$36,448+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X6
xDrive35i Enhanced | CarPlay | M Sport | Nappa
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$36,448
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour IVORY WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 73,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Comfort Access
- Heated Front and Rear Comfort Seats
- Ventilated Seats
- Upgraded Exclusive Nappa Leather Seats in Ivory White
-Soft Close Doors
- Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control
- BMW Heads Up Display
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Park Assistant with Surround View Camera
- Speed Limit Information
- M Sport Package
- Ceramic Controls
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Lane Departure Warning
- Blind Spot Detection
- Adaptive Headlights
- Sunroof
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
