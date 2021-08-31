2018 BMW X6

$61,982 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 9 9 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Ivory/Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 45,994 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Coloured Grille LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Coloured Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Compass Navigation System Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration BMW On-Board Navigation Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Front & rear park distance control Trunk/hatch auto-latch Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Folding Cargo Cover Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 5 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Cigar Lighter(s) Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints 10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension 10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 3.15 Axle Ratio 1109# Maximum Payload 2 Skid Plates Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles 85 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,767 kgs (6,100 lbs) Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Hi-Fi Sound System 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable Parking Aid Sensor

