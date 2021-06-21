Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Buick Enclave

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,828

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,828

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Enclave

2018 Buick Enclave

Avenir AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Enclave

Avenir AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$40,828

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7446365
  • Stock #: F456CP
  • VIN: 5GAEVCKW9JJ148560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
HEATED
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary input jack
STEERING WHEEL
Keyless Start
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat-Power Passenger
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Windows-Power
Audio system
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Buick Infotainment System with Navigation
SiriusXM with 8" diagonal Colour Touch Screen
includes 2 USB ports inside centre console
and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integrati

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 37,000 KM
$53,360 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Outl...
 99,353 KM
$18,790 + tax & lic
2013 Land Rover Evoq...
 148,457 KM
$21,147 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory