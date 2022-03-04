$42,225+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Enclave
Avenir NAV | PANO ROOF | BOSE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Chestnut
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4GDN2
- Mileage 76,886 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Buick Enclave Avenir NAV | PANO ROOF | BOSE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD Ebony Twilight Metallic
Avenir Technology Package, Memory Package, Avenir Premium Suspension Package, Panoramic Roof, Navigation System, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Driver Memory Seat & Steering, Power Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 10 Speakers Bose Premium Sound, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, LOADED!, AWD, 10 Speakers, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5000lbs Trailering Package, ABS Brakes, Active Upper Only Front Shutter Grille (LPO), Adaptive Full-Speed Cruise Control w/Stop/GO, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio Memory, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Auto Tilt-Away Steering Wheel, Automatic Temperature Control, Avenir Package, Avenir Premium Suspension Package, Avenir Technology Package, Bose Performance-Enhanced Premium 10-Speaker Syst, Brake Assist, Chassis Continuously Variable Real Time Damping, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Forward Automatic Braking, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Power Sliding Moonroof, Fully Automatic Headlights, HD Radio, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Package, Memory Seat, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power Passenger Seat, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SP, Premium Ride Suspension, Radio Data System, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Steering Wheel Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels & Front Door Badging, Wheels: 20" Aluminum w/Premium Pearl Nickel Finish, Wireless Charging.
Reviews:
* Buick Enclave owners often rave about the creamy-smooth ride and powertrain, especially relating to Enclave Avenir models. A wide range of highly relevant tech is also appreciated by many owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
