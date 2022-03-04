Menu
2018 Buick Enclave

76,886 KM

Details Description Features

$42,225

+ tax & licensing
$42,225

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2018 Buick Enclave

2018 Buick Enclave

Avenir NAV | PANO ROOF | BOSE

2018 Buick Enclave

Avenir NAV | PANO ROOF | BOSE

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$42,225

+ taxes & licensing

76,886KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8516033
  Stock #: F4GDN2
  VIN: 5GAEVCKW7JJ279759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Chestnut
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4GDN2
  • Mileage 76,886 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Buick Enclave Avenir NAV | PANO ROOF | BOSE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD Ebony Twilight Metallic

Avenir Technology Package, Memory Package, Avenir Premium Suspension Package, Panoramic Roof, Navigation System, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Driver Memory Seat & Steering, Power Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 10 Speakers Bose Premium Sound, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, LOADED!, AWD, 10 Speakers, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5000lbs Trailering Package, ABS Brakes, Active Upper Only Front Shutter Grille (LPO), Adaptive Full-Speed Cruise Control w/Stop/GO, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio Memory, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Auto Tilt-Away Steering Wheel, Automatic Temperature Control, Avenir Package, Avenir Premium Suspension Package, Avenir Technology Package, Bose Performance-Enhanced Premium 10-Speaker Syst, Brake Assist, Chassis Continuously Variable Real Time Damping, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Forward Automatic Braking, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Power Sliding Moonroof, Fully Automatic Headlights, HD Radio, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Package, Memory Seat, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power Passenger Seat, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SP, Premium Ride Suspension, Radio Data System, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Steering Wheel Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels & Front Door Badging, Wheels: 20" Aluminum w/Premium Pearl Nickel Finish, Wireless Charging.


Reviews:
* Buick Enclave owners often rave about the creamy-smooth ride and powertrain, especially relating to Enclave Avenir models. A wide range of highly relevant tech is also appreciated by many owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Alternator, 170 amps
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
GVWR, 6400 lbs. (2903 kg)
Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Spoiler
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Glass, deep-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Door handles, body-colour with chrome insert
Headlamp control, IntelliBeam auto high beam
Headlamps, LED, includes LED Buick Evonik signature accents with LED bi-functional projector, side marker and reflex, and LED Park lamp in fascia
Lamps, turn signal indicator
Liftgate, power, hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
mouldings, bodyside, bright, chrome
mouldings, rocker panel, unique accent colour
Roof rails, bright aluminized, integrated
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Grille, front shutters, active upper and lower (Not available with (BN2) Avenir Technology Package.)
Tires, P255/55R20 all-season blackwall
Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) aluminum with premium Pearl Nickel finish
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Front and Rear Park Assist
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Child seat restraint system, rear facing
Door locks, rear child security lock, manual child lock system (rear door latch)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (Replaced with (UGN) Forward Automatic Braking when (BN2) Avenir Technology Package is ordered.)
Pedestrian detection, front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Buick Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. No...
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Bucket Seats
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
Steering wheel controls mounted audio controls
Engine oil indicator
Steering, power, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre, tachometer, speedometer, fuel, coolant temperature, battery, gear selector, outside air temperature and (U80) compass display
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Air cleaner, ionizing
Compass display (located in the Driver Information Centre)
Glovebox, passenger-side of instrument panel
Head restraint, rear centre seat
Head restraints, front, adjustable (up/down)
Instrumentation, analog with mpg speedometer and tachometer
Power outlet, 120-volt
Remote vehicle starter system extended range
Windows, power driver with Express-Up/Down, front and rear passenger Express-Down
Driver Information centre enhanced, 8" multicolour configurable display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery life and compass
Seats, heated, second row outboard seats
Sill plates, Avenir script
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with wood accent
Interactive Drive Control System includes Stability Control Button and AWD Button (Includes Sport Button when (BN2) Avenir Technology Package is ordered or Tow/Haul button when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
HD Radio
Active noise cancellation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Radio, HD
QuietTuning Buick process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultradissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Audio system feature, Bose performance-enhanced premium 10-speaker system with amp and subwoofer
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar serv...
Premium Audio
Wheels
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
liftgate
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
20" (50.8 cm) aluminum with premium Pearl Nickel finish
Driver Confidence II Package includes (UHY) Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking. (When (BN2) Avenir Technology Package is ordered, (UGN) Front Automatic Braking replaces (UHY) Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking.)
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
active OnStar service

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

