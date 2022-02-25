$29,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Buick Envision
Essence AWD | Power Liftgate/Moonroof | Leather
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
- Listing ID: 8363601
- Stock #: F4ETF9
- VIN: LRBFX2SA4JD026942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Amethyst Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,227 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Buick Envision Essence 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic AWD Midnight Amethyst Metallic
Power Liftgate, Panoramic Moonroof, 8 Way Power Front Seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Driver's Memory Seat, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study, Dependability Study * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights
Reviews:
* Owners and reviewers alike say the Envision delivers strongly on key attributes including a comfortable ride, low noise levels, and an overall smooth and easy-driving character. Strong styling and design are highly rated as well, and the Envision is commonly noted for its generous array of unique feature content, including built-in subscription-based Wi-Fi and OnStar. Source: autoTRADER.ca
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
