2018 Buick Envision

87,227 KM

Details Description Features

$29,977

+ tax & licensing
$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 Buick Envision

2018 Buick Envision

Essence AWD | Power Liftgate/Moonroof | Leather

2018 Buick Envision

Essence AWD | Power Liftgate/Moonroof | Leather

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

87,227KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8363601
  • Stock #: F4ETF9
  • VIN: LRBFX2SA4JD026942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Amethyst Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4ETF9
  • Mileage 87,227 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Buick Envision Essence 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic AWD Midnight Amethyst Metallic

Power Liftgate, Panoramic Moonroof, 8 Way Power Front Seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Driver's Memory Seat, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Telescoping Steering Wheel.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study, Dependability Study * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

Reviews:
* Owners and reviewers alike say the Envision delivers strongly on key attributes including a comfortable ride, low noise levels, and an overall smooth and easy-driving character. Strong styling and design are highly rated as well, and the Envision is commonly noted for its generous array of unique feature content, including built-in subscription-based Wi-Fi and OnStar. Source: autoTRADER.ca


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
remote start
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Engine control, stop-start system
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Keyless start, push button
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Sunglass storage, overhead
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air vents, rear console
Head restraints, front, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
Lighting, interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, centre bin
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, centre stack
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, console
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding, reclining and sliding
Seat, rear, 1-touch flat-folding, manual levers located in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio, phone interface, Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Power
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Suspension, rear 4-link
Emissions, federal requirements
Brake, parking, electronic
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Emissions, Federal, Tier 2
Jack, mechanical
Recovery hooks, front
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
GVWR, 5247 lbs (2380 kg) (All-wheel drive models only.)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and 16" rear
Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Vision Camera
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats in all rear seating positions
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Teen Driver mode
Rear park assist, ultrasonic
Horn, dual-note
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Air bags single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal, driver and front passenger knee, front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature lighting
Door locks, child security, rear, electrical
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters
Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Buick Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. No...
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Glass, laminated front doors
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall located under rear cargo floor
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Tires, P225/60R18 all-season blackwall
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, dual, located in the rear of the centre console
Noise control system, active noise cancelation
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar serv...
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
liftgate
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
leather-wrapped
programmable
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Seat-Memory
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
hands free open and close
Air Conditioning-Rear

