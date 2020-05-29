Menu
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Cadillac ATS

2018 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Luxury AWD | CUE w/Navigation | Bose Audio

2018 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Luxury AWD | CUE w/Navigation | Bose Audio

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,510KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5132909
  • Stock #: 73041
  • VIN: 1G6AF5RX3J0145215
Exterior Colour
DARK ADRIATIC BLUE METALLIC
Interior Colour
Light Neutral with Jet Black Accents
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Low KM's with only 28,650, One Owner Vehicle, McNaught Original Vehicle, 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,Power Sunroof,8" Touchscreen Navigation,Bose Premium Audio,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Wireless Charging,17" Polished Alloy Wheels,Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic Exterior Paint,Light Neutral/Jet Black Leather Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, given that you are purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac means it will include a 10,000 km or 180 Day (whichever comes first) Cadillac Certified Warranty! This includes the ability to finance for as low as 2.99% APR, for up to 60 months. Not only will you receive that full bumper to bumper warranty and subvented finance rate, you will also receive Cadillac Care for 1 FULL YEAR! That's right, you will receive 2 Free Tire Rotations, 2 Free Oil Changes, 2 Free Vehicle Inspections and 1 Free Cabin Filter! Those are the perks of owning a Cadillac! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery without charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires and a Wheel Alignment! Every vehicle also includes a Free CarFax Report available on our website. We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 2.0L TURBO I4 DI DOHC VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm) (STD)
  Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

