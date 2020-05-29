Menu
$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2018 Cadillac Escalade

2018 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum 4WD | Massaging Seats | 3 DVDs

2018 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum 4WD | Massaging Seats | 3 DVDs

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,679KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5089820
  • Stock #: 73061
  • VIN: 1GYS4DKJ3JR278375
Exterior Colour
Crystal White Tricoat
Interior Colour
Maple Sugar with Jet Black Accents
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 27,679, One Owner McNaught Original Vehicle, 6.2L V8 Engine, 10 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Front & Rear Heated Seats,Cooled Front Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,Power Sunroof,8" Touchscreen Navigation,Bose Premium Audio,Massaging Front Seats,3 Rear DVD Entertainment System's,Suede Headliner,Cooler in Center Console,Tri-Zone Climate Controls,Wireless Charging,Head's Up Display (HUD),22" Aluminium Wheels,Crystal White Tricoat Exterior Paint,Maple Sugar Leather Interior,Trailering Package,Magnetic Ride Control.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Power Retractable Side Assist Steps,Adaptive Cruise Control,Side Blind Zone Alert,Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Forward Collision Alert,Lane Departure Warning,Front & Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera w/360 Degree View.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, given that you are purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac means it will include a 10,000 km or 180 Day (whichever comes first) Cadillac Certified Warranty! This includes the ability to finance for as low as 3.99% APR, for up to 60 months. Not only will you receive that full bumper to bumper warranty and subvented finance rate, you will also receive Cadillac Care for 1 FULL YEAR! That's right, you will receive 2 Free Tire Rotations, 2 Free Oil Changes, 2 Free Vehicle Inspections and 1 Free Cabin Filter! Those are the perks of owning a Cadillac! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery without charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires and a Wheel Alignment! Every vehicle also includes a Free CarFax Report available on our website. We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Power Retractable Running Boards
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Seat-Massage
  • Automatic Parking
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

