$69,792

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum Remote Start, Rear DVD, Cooled Seats!

Platinum Remote Start, Rear DVD, Cooled Seats!

Sale Price

  • 54,303KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: F33B91
  • VIN: 1GYS4DKJXJR115464
Exterior Colour
Black Raven
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

SUNROOF
REMOTE START
NAVIGATION
CAMERA FOR REAR VIEW MIRROR
POWER LIFT GATE
HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
REAR DVD

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
BEFORE WE EVEN THINK OF SELLING A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE TO OUR CUSTOMERS, WE GUARANTEE THAT IT PASSES OUR COMPREHENSIVE 155 POINT INSPECTION BY OUR CERTIFIED NISSAN MECHANICS AND THEN ON TO OUR RIGOROUS RECONDITIONING PROCESS FOR A "SPA DAY" TO REJUVENATE AND RE-BEAUTIFY FOR THE NEXT DESERVING OWNER. WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Comfort
  • HEATED
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Heads-Up Display
  • STEERING WHEEL
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Active suspension
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • HD Radio
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
  • Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
  • Performance Rear Tire
  • Performance Front Tire
  • SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
  • plus sports
  • news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included
  • Powered Running Boards
  • so you'll hear
  • open and close
  • programmable memory height
  • Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
  • active OnStar servic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

