2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV

39,759 KM

Details Features

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Premium Luxury

Location

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

39,759KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5796255
  • Stock #: P9463
  • VIN: 1GYS4JKJ5JR133059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P9463
  • Mileage 39,759 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
HD Radio
Adaptive remote start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Active noise cancellation
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Safety Alert Seat haptic vibration in seat cushion works with safety features
Smart Device Integration
Automatic Safety Belt Tightening
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door locks, rear child security
Defogger, rear-window electric
Driver Restriction Features
Steering wheel, heated
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Alternator, 170 amps
Radio, HD
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet, 110-volt
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Fueling system, capless
Headlamps, automatic on/off
ENGINE 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Rear seat reminder
Tail lamps, LED illumination
Keyless start, push button
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close, programmable memory height
Door handles, illuminated
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED high beam/low beam, light pipe
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Lamps, front cornering
Luggage rack, roof-mounted, chrome
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, colour-keyed with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and programmable to provide curb view when in reverse
Shutters, front active aero
Spare tire lock, hoist shaft
Tire Fill Alert provides visual and audible alerts outside the vehicle when inflating an under inflated tire to the recommended tire pressure
Tires, P285/45R22 all-season, blackwall
Accents, interior, piano black and chrome finish
Advanced Diagnostics provides advanced warning of vehicle issues via a display in the Cadillac CUE screen, text or email message
Cargo net, rear
Gauge cluster, 12" colour, reconfigurable with Driver Information Centre
Head-Up Display, 4-colour, reconfigurable
Lighting, interior, door handle release, door storage, console and footwell
Lighting, interior, with theater dimming
Sensor, vehicle inclination will detect vehicle being towed or jacked up
Sensor, vehicle interior movement will detect movement within cabin of the vehicle.
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and Driver Information Centre controls
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down
Wireless Charging, located on the top of the centre console (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or QI-compatible mobile device. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see gmtotalconnect.ca.)
Automatic load levelling, rear
Brake, parking, electronic powered
Brakes, DuraLife rotors
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty
Engine, 6.2L V8 with Active Fuel Management, Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
GVWR, 7500 lbs (3402 kg)
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Suspension, Magnetic Ride Control with selectable sport mode
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
Transfer case, active, 2-speed with Neutral for dinghy/flat towing
Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold
Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Rear Camera Washer
Safety belts, first, second and third row to body, lap and shoulder all seating positions
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation includes disable switch
ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
Requires Subscription
Automatic Collision Preparation, collision avoidance and mitigation, vehicle forward movement, break prefill and intelligent brake
SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...
Cadillac Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Cadillac Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Limitations apply...

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

