2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV

ENGINE 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Rear seat reminder
Tail lamps, LED illumination
Keyless start, push button
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close, programmable memory height
Door handles, illuminated
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED high beam/low beam, light pipe
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Lamps, front cornering
Luggage rack, roof-mounted, chrome
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, colour-keyed with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and programmable to provide curb view when in reverse
Shutters, front active aero
Spare tire lock, hoist shaft
Tire Fill Alert provides visual and audible alerts outside the vehicle when inflating an under inflated tire to the recommended tire pressure
Tires, P285/45R22 all-season, blackwall
Accents, interior, piano black and chrome finish
Advanced Diagnostics provides advanced warning of vehicle issues via a display in the Cadillac CUE screen, text or email message
Cargo net, rear
Gauge cluster, 12" colour, reconfigurable with Driver Information Centre
Head-Up Display, 4-colour, reconfigurable
Lighting, interior, door handle release, door storage, console and footwell
Lighting, interior, with theater dimming
Sensor, vehicle inclination will detect vehicle being towed or jacked up
Sensor, vehicle interior movement will detect movement within cabin of the vehicle.
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and Driver Information Centre controls
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down
Wireless Charging, located on the top of the centre console (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or QI-compatible mobile device. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see gmtotalconnect.ca.)
Automatic load levelling, rear
Brake, parking, electronic powered
Brakes, DuraLife rotors
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty
GVWR, 7500 lbs (3402 kg)
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Suspension, Magnetic Ride Control with selectable sport mode
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
Transfer case, active, 2-speed with Neutral for dinghy/flat towing
Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold
Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Rear Camera Washer
Safety belts, first, second and third row to body, lap and shoulder all seating positions
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation includes disable switch
