2018 Cadillac XT5

$36,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 7 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10219443

10219443 Stock #: T24033B

T24033B VIN: 1GYKNFRS8JZ173760

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # T24033B

Mileage 29,721 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Additional Features Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Front Collision Warning

