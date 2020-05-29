Menu
2018 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD | Front & Rear Heated Seats | Sunroof

  • 42,227KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5132918
  • Stock #: 73611
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS6JZ124237
Exterior Colour
Stellar Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Clean Carfax, One Owner McNaught Original Vehicle, 42,227 KM's, 3.6L V6 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Paddle Shifters, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Front & Rear Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,Power Ultraview Sunroof,8" Touchscreen Navigation,Bose Premium Audio,Wireless Charging,Tri Zone Climate Controls,Power Liftgate,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,20" Bright Aluminium Wheels,Stellar Black Metallic Exterior Paint,Jet Black Leather Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Side Blind Zone Alert,Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Front & Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

