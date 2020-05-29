2018 Cadillac XT5

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof

Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

WiFi Hotspot

Cross-Traffic Alert

Smart Device Integration

Generic Sun/Moonroof

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)

