$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2018 Cadillac XT5

FWD | Heated Seats | Bose Audio | Cadillac CUE

Location

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,340KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5305145
  • Stock #: 205481
  • VIN: 1GYKNARS8JZ219168
Exterior Colour
Radiant Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Sahara Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 29,339, One Owner McNaught Original Vehicle, 3.6L V6 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Remote Start,Touchscreen Radio,Bose Premium Audio,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Wireless Charging,Power Liftgate,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,18" Aluminium Wheels,Radiant Silver Metallic Exterior Paint,Sahara Beige Leather Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.As part of the certification process, each Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous 150 point inspection and is mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned to like-new condition. This includes the ability to finance for as low as 1.99% APR up to 48 months. Every CPO Cadillac vehicle comes with a host of benefits: A factory backed minimum 6 month/10,000 Km Manufacturer's Warranty, 12 month/20,000 km Cadillac Premium Care Maintenance (2 Free Oil Changes, 2 Free Tire Rotations, Multipoint Vehicle Health Check, Engine air cleaner filter replacement, and passenger compartment air filter replacement). In addition, your Cadillac CPO vehicle includes a 150 + Point Inspection and Reconditioning, a 30 Day/2,500km Exchange Privilege, Roadside Assistance, and a Full Tank of gas upon delivery. Every vehicle also includes a Free CarFax Report available on our website. We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1000-1717 Waverley Street, Winnipeg MB, R3T 6A9. The advertised price does not include taxes.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

