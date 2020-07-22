Menu
2018 Cadillac XT5

15,980 KM

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Premium Luxury AWD | Heated & Cooled Seats

15,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5675988
  • Stock #: 74401
  • VIN: 1GYKNFRS1JZ221907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 15,980, One Owner McNaught Original Vehicle, 3.6L V6 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Front & Rear Heated Seats,Cooled Front Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Navigation,Bose Premium Audio,Power Ultraview Sunroof,Tri-Zone Climate Controls,Power Liftgate,Wireless Charging,20" Aluminium Wheels w/Midnight Silver Accents,Stellar Black Metallic Exterior Paint,Jet Black Leather Interior,Trailering Package.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Side Blind Zone Alert,Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Forward Collision Alert,Lane Departure Warning,Front & Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.As part of the certification process, each Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous 150 point inspection and is mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned to like-new condition. This includes the ability to finance for as low as 1.99% APR up to 48 months. Every CPO Cadillac vehicle comes with a host of benefits: A factory backed minimum 6 month/10,000 Km Manufacturer's Warranty, 12 month/20,000 km Cadillac Premium Care Maintenance (2 Free Oil Changes, 2 Free Tire Rotations, Multipoint Vehicle Health Check, Engine air cleaner filter replacement, and passenger compartment air filter replacement). In addition, your Cadillac CPO vehicle includes a 150 + Point Inspection and Reconditioning, a 30 Day/2,500km Exchange Privilege, Roadside Assistance, and a Full Tank of gas upon delivery. Every vehicle also includes a Free CarFax Report available on our website. We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1000-1717 Waverley Street, Winnipeg MB, R3T 6A9. The advertised price does not include taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

