2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71 w/Heated Seats & Remote Starter

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71 w/Heated Seats & Remote Starter

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$34,995

taxes & licensing

  • 23,034KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4877472
  • Stock #: 249830
  • VIN: 1GCGTDENXJ1128386
Exterior Colour
Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Prepare to be impressed with this low KM 1 owner 2018 Chevy Colorado 4x4 that just arrived with the spacious Crew Cab and popular LT Z71 Off Road Package! You get lots of factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of options including: heated seats, remote starter, back-up camera, 8 inch touch screen plus the optional BOSE sound system. Plus as an added bonus, this fuel efficient, easy to park truck includes the following accessories: Off Road Sport Bar ($1415), Off Road Black Assist Bars ($1035), tonneau cover ($750) and all weather floor liners ($235)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Sliding Rear Window
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

