Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

26,647 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,647KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5810925
  • Stock #: 20W1E339A
  • VIN: 1GCGTDEN9J1217866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20W1E339A
  • Mileage 26,647 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sliding Rear Window
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 30,822 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion AWD
 67,262 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2009 Suzuki Grand Vi...
 84,322 KM
$7,955 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory