2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Stability Control Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sliding Rear Window Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.