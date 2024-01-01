2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Steering

Stabilitrak

Trunk release

MIRRORS

brakes

headlamps

steering column

SEATS

Lighting

WINDOWS

4-wheel antilock

manual-folding

Seat

4-wheel disc

blackwall

Tire

Wipers

outside heated power-adjustable

power with driver and front passenger Express-Down

front intermittent

includes Passenger Sensing System

mounted audio and phone interface controls

single-zone electronic includes air filter

variable

heated driver and front passenger

active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map

10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions

Duralife

halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay

interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps

rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders

manual tilt and telescopic

electric rack-mounted

reduced travel

T115/70R16

details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider)