3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
Heated Seat's, Bluetooth, And Back Up Camera. All The Features You Want! At The Price You Want! Book Your Test Drive Today. Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia In Point West Auto park Today!
2018 Chevrolet Cruze. LT Package. Front Wheel Drive. 1.4 Liter Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine. Automatic Transmission. Heated Front Seat's. Voice Activated Bluetooth System. Large Display Touch Screen Infotainment Center. Rear Back Up Camera With Large Display. Remote Keyless Entry With 2 Set's Of Key's. Birchwood Certified Pre owned Inspection. And So Much More !
