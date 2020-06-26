Menu
$15,894

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$15,894

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,753KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5254664
  • Stock #: F315A9
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM9J7154750
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Heated Seat's, Bluetooth, And Back Up Camera. All The Features You Want! At The Price You Want! Book Your Test Drive Today. Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia In Point West Auto park Today!
2018 Chevrolet Cruze. LT Package. Front Wheel Drive. 1.4 Liter Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine. Automatic Transmission. Heated Front Seat's. Voice Activated Bluetooth System. Large Display Touch Screen Infotainment Center. Rear Back Up Camera With Large Display. Remote Keyless Entry With 2 Set's Of Key's. Birchwood Certified Pre owned Inspection. And So Much More !
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

