2018 Chevrolet Cruze

14,086 KM

Details Description Features

$18,566

+ tax & licensing
$18,566

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

LT

Location

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$18,566

+ taxes & licensing

14,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5566425
  • Stock #: A9621
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM7JS584803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,086 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Cruze has a powerful Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer.*Packages That Make Driving the Chevrolet Cruze LT An Experience*Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.), Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, USB charging port, Tires, 205/55R16 all-season, blackwall, Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tire Pressure Display, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Teen Driver mode, Suspension, rear, compound crank, Suspension, front MacPherson strut.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

