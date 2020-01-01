Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

48,385 KM

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LT Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

48,385KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6219381
  • Stock #: F3PUWU
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM9J7119349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,385 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner


2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD Blue

Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, LT Convenience Package, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB Charging Port, USB Port.


Reviews:
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Reading Lamps-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

