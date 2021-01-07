Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

22,246 KM

Details Description Features

$16,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,977

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT* HB/B.cam/B.tooth/Htd seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT* HB/B.cam/B.tooth/Htd seats

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 6382680
  2. 6382680
  3. 6382680
  4. 6382680
  5. 6382680
  6. 6382680
  7. 6382680
  8. 6382680
  9. 6382680
  10. 6382680
  11. 6382680
  12. 6382680
  13. 6382680
  14. 6382680
  15. 6382680
  16. 6382680
  17. 6382680
  18. 6382680
  19. 6382680
  20. 6382680
  21. 6382680
  22. 6382680
  23. 6382680
Contact Seller

$16,977

+ taxes & licensing

22,246KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6382680
  • Stock #: 24718
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM5JS649955

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24718
  • Mileage 22,246 KM

Vehicle Description

******$15,977 FINANCED!****** Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio! Come and see this beautiful 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT. Nicely equipped with options such as back up camera, bluetooth, heated seats, air conditioning, automatic transmission, cruise control, power windows and locks and more! On sale for $16,977 cash or JUST $15,977 FINANCED with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 15,940 KM
$34,993 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SXT* 4...
 31,948 KM
$30,997 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 11,334 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory