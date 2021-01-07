Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

40,835 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

40,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6559410
  Stock #: 79101

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,835 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn 1.4L LS w/1SB, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
