This Local Trade 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Sedan is powered by a 1.4L DOHC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and so much more!
This Chevy Cruze is 21,329 kilometers below market average and No Reported Accidents!
Reviews:
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
