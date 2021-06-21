Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

34,520 KM

Details Description Features

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT APPLE CARPLAY | BLUETOOTH

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT APPLE CARPLAY | BLUETOOTH

Location

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

34,520KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7417016
  Stock #: F44EXC
  VIN: 1G1BE5SM8J7172575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44EXC
  • Mileage 34,520 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Sedan is powered by a 1.4L DOHC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and so much more!

This Chevy Cruze is 21,329 kilometers below market average and No Reported Accidents!


Reviews:
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Temporary spare tire
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
includes Passenger Sensing System
Teen Driver mode
active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider)
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

