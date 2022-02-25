Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

46,860 KM

Details Description Features

$20,539

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,539

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$20,539

+ taxes & licensing

46,860KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8440992
  • Stock #: F4GHH6
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM8J7119231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,860 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 46324 kilometers below market average!

2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD Summit White

6 Speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Front Seats, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Telescoping Steering Wheel.


Reviews:
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Oil life monitoring system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife, power
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
USB charging port
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
Rear View Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Teen Driver mode
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Mouldings, bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Reading Lamps-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
Audio system
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 172,000 KM
$26,501 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 26,764 KM
$94,924 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Malib...
 89,080 KM
$11,751 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory