2018 Chevrolet Cruze

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver Side Airbag

Front dome lamp w/map lights

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

includes Passenger Sensing System

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Front Vented Discs

Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map

Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions

details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider)

active OnStar servic

OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device

Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar

4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags