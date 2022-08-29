$13,958+ tax & licensing
$13,958
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent
204-661-6644
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
205,207KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9053311
- Stock #: F4R1BN
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM7J7242874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Teen Driver mode
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Front air conditioning
Oil life monitoring system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife, power
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
USB charging port
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Mouldings, bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
includes Passenger Sensing System
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2