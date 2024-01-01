Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

46,623 KM

Details Description Features

$20,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 11597982
  2. 11597982
  3. 11597982
  4. 11597982
  5. 11597982
Contact Seller

$20,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,623KM
VIN 2GNAXJEV4J6174910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sandy Ridge Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,623 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Keyless Start
audio
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Shift lever, leather-wrapped
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, monochromatic
Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Bags
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4464 lbs. (2025 kg)
Fuel, gasoline, E15

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Luggage carrier provisions, roof-mounted
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Wheels
Manual
Visors
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Dual-stage
Door Locks
SEATS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seat
Audio system
head curtain
driver and right front passenger
Tire
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
heated driver and front passenger
electronic with set and resume speed
frontal
Thorax side-impact
driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system
1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER
SIDI
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider.)
High Intensity Discharge
covered
Headlamp control
17" (43.2 cm) aluminum
front auxiliary
push-button
rear split-folding with centre armrest
driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
tilt and telescoping
phone interface and driver information centre controls
automatic on and off with automatic delay
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen and AM/FM stereo
manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available 48,595 KM $43,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available 24,875 KM $44,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT Bluetooth | Local Vehicle for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT Bluetooth | Local Vehicle 84,732 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox