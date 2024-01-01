Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Dealer#4660</strong></span></p><p><strong>CLEAN TITLE</strong></p><p><strong>In process of Safety - Soon be uploading pictures</strong></p><p>Please contact us for more information</p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT from The Car Guy Inc. This silver beauty boasts a sleek design, a comfortable black interior, and a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder engine. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any weather condition, while its numerous features ensure a smooth and enjoyable ride.</p><p>This Equinox has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. It comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety and convenience features, including a rearview camera, push-button start, and heated mirrors. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or frequent travelers. While the odometer reads 227,760km, this Equinox has plenty of life left in it, ready to deliver years of reliable performance.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features to get you excited:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Effortless convenience at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and sunshine.</li><li><strong>GPS Navigation:</strong> Never get lost again with built-in navigation.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in any weather.</li></ol>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

227,760 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
227,760KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXSEV5J6135314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J6135314
  • Mileage 227,760 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

