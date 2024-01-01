$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # J6135314
- Mileage 227,760 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer#4660
CLEAN TITLE
In process of Safety - Soon be uploading pictures
Please contact us for more information
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT from The Car Guy Inc. This silver beauty boasts a sleek design, a comfortable black interior, and a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder engine. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any weather condition, while its numerous features ensure a smooth and enjoyable ride.
This Equinox has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. It comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety and convenience features, including a rearview camera, push-button start, and heated mirrors. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or frequent travelers. While the odometer reads 227,760km, this Equinox has plenty of life left in it, ready to deliver years of reliable performance.
Here are 5 features to get you excited:
- All-Wheel Drive: Take on any road condition with confidence.
- Push Button Start: Effortless convenience at your fingertips.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with built-in navigation.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
