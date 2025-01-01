2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
Vehicle Description ***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* **** ****LOOK AT THIS LOCAL RARE BEAUTY! PREMIER TRIM WITH 2LZ PACKAGE, AUTO, AWD, 4 CYL (2.0T), 2 TONE LEATHER INTERIOR (GREY AND BLACK), HEATED SEATS, POWER TRUNK, BLUETOOTH, TOUCH PUTTON START, BACK-UP CAMERA, ONSTAR NAV, TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TINTED GLASS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, 19 WHEELS WRAPPED IN NEW TIRES, FRESH OIL CHANGE, WILL BE SOLD WITH WARRANTY, 2 KEYS AND FRESH MB SAFETY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $17,499+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 80, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Heated steering wheel, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated, Cruise control, Cupholders: 6 / front / rear, Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / liftgate / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Tool kit, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Wireless charging station: front, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: black with chrome accents, Mirror color: chrome, Rear bumper color: black, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated, Rocker panel color: black, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment: MyLink, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD selector: electronic, 4WD type: part time, Auto start/stop, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Roof rails: chrome, Automatic emergency braking: front, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: surround view, Check rear seat reminder, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Cross traffic alert: rear, Lane deviation sensors, Lane keeping assist, Parking sensors: rear, Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated / ventilated, Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated / ventilated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat: heated, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Upholstery accents: perforated, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions, Smart device app function: maintenance status, Wi-Fi: hotspot, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Trailer hitch, Trailer wiring: 7-pin, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: polished aluminum alloy with painted accents, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

165,628 KM

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,628KM
VIN 2GNAXWEX5J6259396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Ash Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 259396
  • Mileage 165,628 KM

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

