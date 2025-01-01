2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
Account
Sign In
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* **** ****LOCAL, SERVICED EQUINOX IS HERE! FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYL ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, AWD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER SEAT, POWER MIRRORS, TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, TINTED GLASS, ABS, SEATS 5 COMFORTABLY, GREAT TRUNK SPACE, ALLOYS WHEEL WRAPPED IN NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, NEW BALL JOINTS, OIL CHANGE DONE, 2 KEYS, WARRANTY AND FRESH SAFETY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $10,499+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 80, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: vinyl, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated, Cruise control, Cupholders: 6 / front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Tool kit, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: black with chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: black, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Rocker panel color: black, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment: MyLink, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Headlights: auto on/off / HID/Xenon, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, 4WD selector: electronic, 4WD type: part time, Auto start/stop, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Camera system: rearview, Check rear seat reminder, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions, Smart device app function: maintenance status, Wi-Fi: hotspot, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

264,321 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13277105

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

  1. 13277105
  2. 13277105
  3. 13277105
  4. 13277105
  5. 13277105
  6. 13277105
  7. 13277105
  8. 13277105
  9. 13277105
Contact Seller

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
264,321KM
VIN 2GNAXSEV3J6115269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 115269
  • Mileage 264,321 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140* ****

****LOCAL, SERVICED EQUINOX IS HERE! FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYL ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, AWD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER SEAT, POWER MIRRORS, TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, TINTED GLASS, ABS, SEATS 5 COMFORTABLY, GREAT TRUNK SPACE, ALLOYS WHEEL WRAPPED IN NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, NEW BALL JOINTS, OIL CHANGE DONE, 2 KEYS, WARRANTY AND FRESH SAFETY!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $10,499+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 80, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: vinyl, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated, Cruise control, Cupholders: 6 / front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Tool kit, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: black with chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: black, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Rocker panel color: black, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment: MyLink, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Headlights: auto on/off / HID/Xenon, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, 4WD selector: electronic, 4WD type: part time, Auto start/stop, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Camera system: rearview, Check rear seat reminder, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions, Smart device app function: maintenance status, Wi-Fi: hotspot, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tool Kit
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
4WD selector: electronic
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Infotainment: MyLink
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Upholstery: premium cloth
4WD type: part time
Front bumper color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Programmable safety key
Solar-tinted glass: front
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Watts: 80
Steering wheel trim: vinyl
Check rear seat reminder
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining
Cupholders: 6 / front / rear
Headlights: auto on/off / HID/Xenon

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

Used 2016 Honda Fit EX-L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Honda Fit EX-L 109,242 KM $16,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q3 2.0T quattro Premium Plus for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Audi Q3 2.0T quattro Premium Plus 166,230 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Explorer LIMITED 197,128 KM $12,991 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2018 Chevrolet Equinox