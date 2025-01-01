2018 Chevrolet Equinox

$10,499+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 115269
- Mileage 264,321 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140* ****
****LOCAL, SERVICED EQUINOX IS HERE! FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYL ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, AWD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER SEAT, POWER MIRRORS, TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, TINTED GLASS, ABS, SEATS 5 COMFORTABLY, GREAT TRUNK SPACE, ALLOYS WHEEL WRAPPED IN NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, NEW BALL JOINTS, OIL CHANGE DONE, 2 KEYS, WARRANTY AND FRESH SAFETY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $10,499+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 80, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: vinyl, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated, Cruise control, Cupholders: 6 / front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Tool kit, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: black with chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: black, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Rocker panel color: black, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment: MyLink, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Headlights: auto on/off / HID/Xenon, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, 4WD selector: electronic, 4WD type: part time, Auto start/stop, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Camera system: rearview, Check rear seat reminder, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions, Smart device app function: maintenance status, Wi-Fi: hotspot, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear
