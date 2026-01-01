2018 Chevrolet Equinox

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<p>HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, BUCKET SEATS, REAR DEFROST, AM/FM RADIO, HID (XENON) HEADLIGHTS, SATELLITE RADIO, ABS, DRIVER POWER SEAT, CLOTH SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, HARD TOP, TRACTION CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS.</p><p></p><p></p><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px; id=webClient_isPasted>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at Auto Excell, the price is the price.</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!</div>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

175,676 KM

Details Description

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14047428

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

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Contact Seller

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
175,676KM
VIN 2GNAXJEV6J6112456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2456
  • Mileage 175,676 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, BUCKET SEATS, REAR DEFROST, AM/FM RADIO, HID (XENON) HEADLIGHTS, SATELLITE RADIO, ABS, DRIVER POWER SEAT, CLOTH SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, HARD TOP, TRACTION CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

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204-888-4070

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$12,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2018 Chevrolet Equinox