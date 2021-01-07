Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

43,931 KM

Details Description Features

$21,971

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LS

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale

43,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6390416
  • Stock #: F3RM3K
  • VIN: 2GNAXREV0J6258429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Stock # F3RM3K
  • Mileage 43,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
active OnStar ser
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off

