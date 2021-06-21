Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

60,844 KM

Details

$23,997

+ tax & licensing
$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD | Rear View Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD | Rear View Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

60,844KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7512429
  Stock #: F45UW1
  VIN: 2GNAXREV9J6176313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Ash Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,844 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD Silver Ice

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
Odometer is 6270 kilometers below market average!

All Wheel Drive, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, USB Input, Apple Car Play, AWD, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Audio system
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen and AM/FM stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

