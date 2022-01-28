Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

79,008 KM

Details Description Features

$30,763

+ tax & licensing
$30,763

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier Power Liftgate | Leather

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier Power Liftgate | Leather

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$30,763

+ taxes & licensing

79,008KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8258352
  Stock #: F4CYBG
  VIN: 2GNAXVEV8J6177722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4CYBG
  • Mileage 79,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 783 kilometers below market average!

2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD Summit White

Remote Start, Wireless Charging, AWD, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Leather steering wheel, Memory Seat, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Liftgate.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Cruise Control
remote start
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Shift lever, leather-wrapped
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Lighting, interior
Memory settings includes presets for seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
Memory Seats
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Leather Wrap Wheel
All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
Brake, electronic parking
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fog lamps, front
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Wireless Charging for devices
Antenna, roof-mounted (Body-colour.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Power Lift Gates
liftgate
Hands Free
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Audio system
Seat-Memory
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
rear power
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8" diagonal colour touch-screen and AM/FM stereo

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

