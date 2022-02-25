$31,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT* AWD/Remote Starter/Reverse Camera/Heated Seats
Location
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
$31,998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,322 KM
Vehicle Description
$1000 Savings******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, AWD, SXM ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Come and See the COMFORTABLE, SPACIOUS and CONVENIENT 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT. Equipped with features such as HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, SXM, automatic transmission, air conditioning, AM/FM Radio, power windows and door locks & more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
Vehicle Features
