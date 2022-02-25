Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

39,322 KM

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

LT* AWD/Remote Starter/Reverse Camera/Heated Seats

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

39,322KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8417358
  • Stock #: 25442
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV3J6123078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25442
  • Mileage 39,322 KM

Vehicle Description

$1000 Savings******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, AWD, SXM ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Come and See the COMFORTABLE, SPACIOUS and CONVENIENT 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT. Equipped with features such as HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, SXM, automatic transmission, air conditioning, AM/FM Radio, power windows and door locks & more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

