2018 Chevrolet Equinox

153,601 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9226303
  • Stock #: 22451
  • VIN: 2GNAXREV5J6215785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Nightfall Gray Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22451
  • Mileage 153,601 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

