2018 Chevrolet Equinox

38,000 KM

Details Description

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

LT AWD - Carplay, Htd Seats, Rmt Start, Backup Cam!

LT AWD - Carplay, Htd Seats, Rmt Start, Backup Cam!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9436575
  • Stock #: SCV7884
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV0J6171802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7884
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** EXTREMELY LOW KM EQUINOX AWD! ONLY 38k KM! *** REMOTE START + HEATED SEATS + APPLE CARPLAY!! *** EXCELLENT LOCAL ONE OWNER CARFAX REPORT!!! *** Looking for a fuel efficient SUV? Low payments?? Perfectly equipped with options like......Factory REMOTE START......Multistage HEATED SEATS......REAR VIEW CAMERA......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......WIFI Wireless Connectivity......Large 7-Inch TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia Display......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO......ALL WHEEL DRIVE / 4X4 System......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......Power Convenience Package (Mirrors, Locks, Windows)......SiriusXM Satellite Connectivity......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB, 12V)......Heated Mirrors......Cruise / Volume / Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Controls......Push Start Ignition......Excellent Local History......Deep Tinted Windows......Foglights......and 17-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels!

This Chevrolet Equinox 4WD comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fit Equinox mats! ONLY 38,000KM! Now priced to sell at Just $29,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
