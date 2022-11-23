$21,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
127,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9439980
- Stock #: 279390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Ash Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,116 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, FWD 4dr LS w/1LS, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
MEDIUM ASH GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
