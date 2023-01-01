2018 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 4 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9539155

9539155 Stock #: 3238

3238 VIN: 2GNAXVEV2J6107830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 122,466 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.