$69,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-8372
2018 Chevrolet Express
3500 3500 Van 159
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
204-837-8372
$69,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8717864
- Stock #: 6084
- VIN: 1ha3gscg8jn000289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 6084
- Mileage 10,227 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Express Cube van cutaway 3500 - LOW kilometers and many options including cab door pass through, opaque roof, cube van rear heater and much more! This is a rare unit that won't last long. Lower payment lease and finance options available. - 6.0L Vortec V8 - 6 speed automatic - Tow/haul mode - Power windows - Power locks - Cruise control - 3500, 14000 GVWR - Opaque roof - Rear heated cube - Rear bumper step - Dually rear axel - Come see for more information Just purchased today. A true unicorn for any tradesman or company looking for a long-term, reliable investment. Give us a call to come see this great unit. Don't wait. It won't last long. Lease and finance options available. West Perimeter Auto Centre is a used car dealer in Winnipeg, which is an A+ Rated Member of the Better Business Bureau. We need YOUR used cars & trucks. WE WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE!! This vehicle comes with our complete 150 point inspection, Manitoba Safety, and Free CarProof report. Advertised price is ALL INCLUSIVE- NO HIDDEN EXTRAS, plus applicable taxes. We ALWAYS welcome trade in's. CALL TODAY for your no obligation test drive. Bank Financing & leasing available. Apply on line today for free credit application. West Perimeter Auto Centre 3811 Portage Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba. Visit us today in person or visit us online at www.westperimeter.com!! Dealer Permit #9699
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From West Perimeter Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.