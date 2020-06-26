2018 Chevrolet Impala

Safety Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

Passenger Airbag

Air Bags Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear bench seats Convenience Remote Trunk Release Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Cloth Interior

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

10 total

frontal and knee for driver and front passenger

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Performance Rear Tire

Performance Front Tire

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map

details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider.)

SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music

plus sports

news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included

so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer

anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial

the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. SiriusXM Canada products

programming

services are subject to change. The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms.)

Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.