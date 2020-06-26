Menu
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Chevrolet Impala

2018 Chevrolet Impala

LT *ALMOST READY FOR YOU*

2018 Chevrolet Impala

LT *ALMOST READY FOR YOU*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,001KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5300753
  • Stock #: F37JTF
  • VIN: 2G1105S3XJ9140761
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Light Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

The safety is done! The Ming polish is done! The heated steering and heated front seats nice for the cooler days and for the sunny days there is the power moon roof!
The only one we will have this year! Front seats are heated and power. Awesome audio system. Heated Steering Wheel. Factory Remote Start also nice! Clean Car Fax-check our free link because a real dealership does not charge for it.
We are a store that often gets only one of anything come in on trade, this Impala is rare for us
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Air Bags
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Convenience
  • Remote Trunk Release
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • 10 total
  • frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Performance Rear Tire
  • Performance Front Tire
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
  • active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
  • details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider.)
  • SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
  • plus sports
  • news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included
  • so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer
  • anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial
  • the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. SiriusXM Canada products
  • programming
  • services are subject to change. The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms.)
  • Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
  • side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-XXXX

204-452-8030

