2018 Chevrolet Impala

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Theft-deterrent system
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Trunk opening touch pad
Smart Device Integration
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
Tool kit, road emergency
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, driver power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Defogger, rear-window
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Brake Assist, panic
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Alternator, 150 amps
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system 100-watt
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, delayed entry/exit, glovebox and trunk
Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Brake, park, electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped
Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front
Chassis equipment, front strut assembly
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Brake control, cornering
Door and window locks, rear child security, power
Daytime Running Lamps, upper and lower auxiliary, LED
ENGINE, 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination (Body-colour mirror caps.)
Armrest, rear centre
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen, motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock
Keyless Open
ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (305 hp [227.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5200 rpm)
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
Engine control, stop-start system (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
Power outlet, 1, auxiliary, 12-volt located inside console
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt located on rear of console
Storage compartment, front, uplevel with cover
Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk
Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip
Requires Subscription
SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar se...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Limitations app...
