2018 Chevrolet Impala
LT Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
- Listing ID: 8363598
- Stock #: F4D68E
- VIN: 2G1105S32J9164598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pepperdust Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Titanium
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,235 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 35003 kilometers below market average!
2018 Chevrolet Impala LT 3.6L V6 DI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD Pepperdust Metallic
Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, 8 Way Power Front Seats w/Lumbar, Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Dual Climate Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
Reviews:
* Impala seems to have impressed owners and reviewers alike with comfort levels, real-life fuel economy, strong performance from the V6 engine, and an overall ride and handling balance nicely tuned for the long-distance driver. Easy to use technology and logical interfaces were also appreciated, as was the Impala's tidy and nicely trimmed cabin. A generous trunk and rear-seat space helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
