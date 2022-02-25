Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Impala

67,235 KM

Details Description Features

$26,325

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,325

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Impala

2018 Chevrolet Impala

LT Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Impala

LT Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$26,325

+ taxes & licensing

67,235KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8363598
  • Stock #: F4D68E
  • VIN: 2G1105S32J9164598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepperdust Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Titanium
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4D68E
  • Mileage 67,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 35003 kilometers below market average!

2018 Chevrolet Impala LT 3.6L V6 DI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD Pepperdust Metallic

Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, 8 Way Power Front Seats w/Lumbar, Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Dual Climate Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Telescoping Steering Wheel.


Reviews:
* Impala seems to have impressed owners and reviewers alike with comfort levels, real-life fuel economy, strong performance from the V6 engine, and an overall ride and handling balance nicely tuned for the long-distance driver. Easy to use technology and logical interfaces were also appreciated, as was the Impala's tidy and nicely trimmed cabin. A generous trunk and rear-seat space helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Security System
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Front Bucket Seats
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Trunk opening touch pad
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, driver power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Defogger, rear-window
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, delayed entry/exit, glovebox and trunk
Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Brake, park, electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped
Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front
Armrest, rear centre
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
Keyless Open
Power outlet, 1, auxiliary, 12-volt located inside console
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt located on rear of console
Storage compartment, front, uplevel with cover
Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake Assist, panic
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Brake control, cornering
Door and window locks, rear child security, power
Daytime Running Lamps, upper and lower auxiliary, LED
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Limitations app...
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Hill start assist
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
Alternator, 150 amps
Chassis equipment, front strut assembly
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
Engine control, stop-start system (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination (Body-colour mirror caps.)
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system 100-watt
Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen, motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar se...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
plus sports
news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
so you'll hear
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
active OnStar servi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 30,700 KM
$93,977 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 31,600 KM
$48,899 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 200,646 KM
$29,755 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory