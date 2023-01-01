2018 Chevrolet Impala

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 9 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9761266

9761266 Stock #: 23122

23122 VIN: 2G1105S31J9170893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Graphite Metallic]

Interior Colour Jet Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,968 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.