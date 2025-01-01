2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Menu
Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

Used
106,630KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST0JF187487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7487
  • Mileage 106,630 KM

Vehicle Description

rEMOTE START, BACK UP CAMERA, PANORAMA SUNROOF, LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, ONSTAR, BLUETOOTH,5 PASSENGER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, ABS, POWER LOCKS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER MIRRORS, AIR BAG, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, REAR DEFOGGER, AM/FM, CRUISE CONTROL, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!

