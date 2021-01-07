2018 Chevrolet Malibu

+ taxes & licensing
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
Yes indeed, the previous owner had purchased a winter tire package so the second owner gets it for free! Has factory remote start too so not afraid of winter!
Cajun Red exterior looks real nice, black cloth interior. Lots of nice features such as power moonroof-alloy wheels-remote start-and so much more!
We are known as the store that carries a lot of one onlys and here is another one. Low km too. The winter tire package is installed, the all seasons on alloys gone to storage but we have pictures we can show you.
Was new from a local Chevrolet store, one owner trade.
