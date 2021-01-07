2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Rear View Camera

Keyless Start

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Teen Driver

10 total

frontal and knee for driver and front passenger

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device

SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music

plus sports

news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included

Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

active OnStar ser

so you'll hear