2018 Chevrolet Malibu

22,266 KM

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

LT Free Winter Tires!

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6430215
  • Stock #: F3RPHH
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST4JF135909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes indeed, the previous owner had purchased a winter tire package so the second owner gets it for free! Has factory remote start too so not afraid of winter!
Cajun Red exterior looks real nice, black cloth interior. Lots of nice features such as power moonroof-alloy wheels-remote start-and so much more!
We are known as the store that carries a lot of one onlys and here is another one. Low km too. The winter tire package is installed, the all seasons on alloys gone to storage but we have pictures we can show you.
Was new from a local Chevrolet store, one owner trade.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Teen Driver
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
plus sports
news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
active OnStar ser
so you'll hear
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

