2018 Chevrolet Malibu

80,151 KM

Details Description Features

$18,973

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LS

LS

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

+ taxes & licensing

80,151KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7470342
  • Stock #: F45748
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5ST7JF236660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F45748
  • Mileage 80,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Wheels
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Teen Driver
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
16" (40.6 cm) aluminum
active OnStar ser
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

