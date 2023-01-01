Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

35,356 KM

$39,300

+ tax & licensing
$39,300

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$39,300

+ taxes & licensing

35,356KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10501224
  Stock #: F59DPE
  VIN: 3GCUKPEC0JG137539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F59DPE
  • Mileage 35,356 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab models.)

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with V8 engines.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Included and only available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 r...

Safety

Airbags
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...

Media / Nav / Comm

6-Speaker Audio System
SiriusXM, delete

Exterior

Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Glass, deep-tinted
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Capless Fuel Fill
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Headlamp bezels, body-colour
Bumper, rear body-colour, with CornerSteps
Bumper, front body colour
Grille surround, body colour
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.) (Not available with (PCP) Custom Convenience Package.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
BLACK
brakes
headlamps
Front
steering column
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seat
tilt-wheel
electric power steering (EPS) assist
deep-tinted
rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
rack-and-pinion
electronic with set and resume speed
frame-mounted
Silverado Custom Trim
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
steering wheel-mounted
single-zone
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab models.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

