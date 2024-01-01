Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 153"Box LT |Steering Wheel Controls, Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Locking Tailgate, SiriusXM, Streaming Audio, Well Serviced, No Accidents!

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

82,721 KM

Details

$31,991

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 153.0 LT| Box Liner, No Accidents!

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 153.0 LT| Box Liner, No Accidents!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,721KM
VIN 3GCUKREC6JG449084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 449084
  • Mileage 82,721 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 153"Box LT |Steering Wheel Controls, Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Locking Tailgate, SiriusXM, Streaming Audio, Well Serviced, No Accidents!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Box Liner
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Seating

Power Adjustable Seat
Bench Seating

Additional Features

All Equipped
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500